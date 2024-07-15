Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. 1,485,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,951. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

