Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.