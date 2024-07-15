Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $300.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $259.82 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

