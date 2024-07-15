Contrasting CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Lantern Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lantern Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Lantern Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -105.76% -110.11% -38.84% Lantern Pharma N/A -41.17% -38.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Lantern Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $33.88 million 2.45 -$26.94 million ($2.28) -2.72 Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.63) -2.70

Lantern Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantern Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has various indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to certain allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. The company develops STAR-001, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, brain metastases, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors, and pediatric rare disease designation. In addition, it provides ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Further, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a strategic AI-driven collaboration with Oregon Therapeutics to optimize the development of its first-in-class protein disulfide isomerase inhibitor drug candidate XCE853 in novel and targeted cancer indications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

