Contrasting Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) & Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinstripes and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinstripes currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.88%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Sadot Group -1.13% -16.63% -3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinstripes and Sadot Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.65 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Sadot Group $726.69 million 0.03 -$7.82 million ($0.18) -2.46

Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sadot Group.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Sadot Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

