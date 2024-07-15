Contrasting Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) & Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Pinstripes and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinstripes
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Sadot Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Pinstripes currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.88%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Sadot Group.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Pinstripes and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinstripes
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.99%
|Sadot Group
|-1.13%
|-16.63%
|-3.31%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pinstripes and Sadot Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinstripes
|$118.72 million
|0.65
|-$6.79 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Sadot Group
|$726.69 million
|0.03
|-$7.82 million
|($0.18)
|-2.46
Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sadot Group.
Summary
Pinstripes beats Sadot Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
About Sadot Group
Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
