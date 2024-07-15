Contrasting Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) & Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) and Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Structure Therapeutics has a beta of -3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 459% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Structure Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.46) -0.92 Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.62 million ($0.77) -57.82

Analyst Ratings

Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Structure Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Structure Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Structure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -151.82% -109.20% Structure Therapeutics N/A -30.28% -28.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

