COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.86

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 191395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.26%.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

