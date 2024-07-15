Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $10,002.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director James G. Castellano sold 200 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $10,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $588,567.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

