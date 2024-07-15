Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $10,002.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 200 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $10,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $588,567.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

