Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Sells $1,272,795.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $848.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $829.88 and its 200-day moving average is $754.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $376.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

