Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $830.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $765.00 to $830.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

COST stock opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.71. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.