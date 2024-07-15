Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $950.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day moving average of $754.71. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,822,000 after buying an additional 61,122 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

