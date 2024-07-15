Craig Hallum Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $174.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

ACLS opened at $148.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

