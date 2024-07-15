Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crane NXT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crane NXT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Crane NXT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crane NXT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. 150,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

