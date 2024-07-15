Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $145,650.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

