Critical Analysis: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nukkleus and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A N/A ATIF -1,017.40% -335.49% -161.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nukkleus and ATIF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A ATIF $2.45 million 4.57 -$2.88 million ($0.52) -1.81

Nukkleus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATIF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nukkleus beats ATIF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

