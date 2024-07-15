Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 21,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 426,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCRN. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

