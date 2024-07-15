Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $189.00 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.51. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $230.15.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

