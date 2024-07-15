Degen (DEGEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.95 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Degen token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00605405 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $13,853,957.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

