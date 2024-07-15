Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

