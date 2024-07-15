Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diamcor Mining
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.