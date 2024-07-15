Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.10

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.10 and last traded at $211.59, with a volume of 776799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Czech National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

