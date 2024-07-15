DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $47,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $19,219,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,539. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $189.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

