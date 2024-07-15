Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.67

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 36501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

