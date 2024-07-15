Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.82. 59,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,395. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $999.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.