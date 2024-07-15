Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.08

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 8577669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $20,426,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $9,192,000. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 209,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 190,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,918,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

