DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.54 on Thursday. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DNOW by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DNOW by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 399,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.