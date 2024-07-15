Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 190.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $15,347,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,230 shares of company stock valued at $351,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

