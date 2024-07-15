DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
