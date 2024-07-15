Ecolab’s (ECL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.06.

NYSE ECL opened at $246.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

