Eight Capital Raises SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Price Target to C$0.90

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SilverSPAC Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverSPAC
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.