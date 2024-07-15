electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 82.0% in June

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652. electroCore has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 38,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,702.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of electroCore worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

