Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.18 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,426,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

