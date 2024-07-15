Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ELVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELVA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

