Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVAGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

