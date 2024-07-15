Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.74 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

