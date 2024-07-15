Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

