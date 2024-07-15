Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.68

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 17115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

