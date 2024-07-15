Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.8%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. 815,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,353,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 196,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 135,411 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

