EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR opened at $43.12 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

