ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWH. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.01.

ESS Tech Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $0.91 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

