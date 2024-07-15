Ethernity Chain Market Capitalization Tops $71.05 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

