European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

EWCZ stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

