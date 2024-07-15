Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $493.00 at Bank of America

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $470.00 to $493.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $381.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.91. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

