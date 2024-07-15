Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.62), with a volume of 50243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,505.70). 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
