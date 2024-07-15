Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVGN remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Monday. 187,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,639. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
