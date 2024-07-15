Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVGN remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Monday. 187,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,639. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

