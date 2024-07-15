Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 35627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

