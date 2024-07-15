Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 324,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,715. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

