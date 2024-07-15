Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.0 %

FAST opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

