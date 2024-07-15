Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $65.44 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

