Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $477,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,347. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,634 shares of company stock worth $14,515,238. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.