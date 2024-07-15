Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Shares of RGA traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $214.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,099. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

